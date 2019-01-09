Here are some unknown facts about actress Priya Anand : See Pics

Priya Anand is an actress and model who seems in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu films. After pursuing better research in the US, she commenced a profession in modelling in 2008 before making her appearing debut inside the Tamil movie Vaamanan (2009) and then her Telugu debut in leader a 12 months later. She made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with a helping function in English Vinglish and ultimately appeared within the films Fukrey (2013) as Priya and Rangrezz(2013).

Priya turned into born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu because the handiest baby to a Tamil mom Radha and a half of-Telugu, half-Marathi father Bharadwaj Anand. because of her combined regional background, she became introduced up in each her parents’ hometowns, Chennai and Hyderabad, Telangana, turning into fluent in Tamil and Telugu. besides native languages, Priya is talented in English, Bengali, Hindi, Marathi and Spanish as properly.