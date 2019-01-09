Jaguar attack at UAE zoo ; 2 Injured

Two zoo keepers at the Al Ain Zoo had a miraculous escape after they were attacked by a jaguar inside an open cage.The Asian men, who were responsible for taking care of the big cats, sustained serious injuries. Both were immediately rushed to hospital.

Zoo authorities said the incident happened due to a human error when the cage door was mistakenly left open.

One of the zoo keepers escaped immediately while the other was saved thanks to the timely intervention of other zookeepers.

The Zoo official said one of the injured staff member has already been discharged from the hospital.

Ghanem Mubarak Al Hagery, general director of Al-Ain Zoo said that an investigation is being carried out to find the causes of the mistake and to make necessary procedural recommendations.

Established in 1968, the Al Ain Zoo located in a 400- hectare plot, is the largest in the Middle East.