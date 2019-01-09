Latest NewsIndia

Lok Sabha MP quits party, joins BJP

Jan 9, 2019, 08:55 pm IST
Trinamool Congress MP Saumitra Khan on Wednesday joined the BJP at party headquarters in presence of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi. Khan represents the Bishnupur parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha from West Bengal.

Talking to media, Pradhan said, BJP acceptance and credibility is at an all-time high in eastern India as the Narendra Modi government has given the region a priority in its agenda of growth and progress. He claimed that there is an atmosphere in favour of the BJP. Khan said, he has faith in Prime Minister Modi who will bring a change in the state.

Saumitra Khan and another Lok Sabha MP Anupam Hazra (Bolpur) have been expelled by Trinamool Congress for anti-party activities.

