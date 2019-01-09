Mohanlal as Prime Minister Chandrakant Varma in ‘Kaappaan’

KV Anand’s next has Mohanlal, Suriya, and Arya in major roles. The movie titled as ‘Kaappaan’ has Mohanlal the Indian Prime Minister’s role. A few location stills of his character is currently doing the rounds in social media. Sporting a salt and pepper look, the veteran looks convincing in the part. If reports are to be believed his character named Chandrakanth Varma is a grey-shaded one.

Kaappaan has Suriya playing a high-rank National Security Guard (NSG) officer, who is in charge of Prime Minister’s security. Mohanlal and Suriya had shot together for their combination scenes in London, Chennai and in several locations in North India. The shoot is still progressing and the makers have planned to shoot in over ten different countries.

Kaappaan has Sayyeshaa as the female lead. Boman Irani, Samuthirakani and Prem Kumar are also part of the cast. The movie has cinematography by MS Prabhu and music by Harris Jayaraj. Lyca Productions is producing this big budget movie.