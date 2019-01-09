Nagpur police confused by a complaint ” A girl stole my heart”

The police of Nagpur is confused by a complaint given by a youth saying that ” a girl stole my heart”. He wants to find out his ‘stolen’ heart. The incident took place recently in one of the police stations in Nagpur.

The police wondered when they got such a complaint. They used to get complaints on the stolen goods. This unusual incident was shared by Nagpur Police Commissioner Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay last week during a programme where the police department returned stolen articles worth Rs 82 lakh to their respective owners.

The officials came to the conclusion that there is no section under Indian laws that deal with such a complaint . The policemen told the youth that they can not find a solution to such a complaint and turned him away.