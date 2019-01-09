Nepal’s ‘Buddha Boy’ goes under investigation over missing of several devotees. Ram Bahadur Bomjan, known as “Buddha Boy”, became famous in 2005 after followers said he could meditate motionless for months without water, food or sleep in Nepal’s jungles.

The 28-year-old one was accused of physically and sexually assaulting some of his followers. The police started a special investigation after the vanishing of four devotees’ families.

A lot of complaints were failed against Bomjan. In September last year, an 18-year-old nun accused him of raping her at one of his ashrams. Dozens more have filed complaints against him alleging assault. Bomjan said he beat them for disturbing his meditation.