Omar Abdulla Feels P.M Modi Should have been Played by this Actor in his Biopic

Jan 9, 2019, 06:22 am IST
The First look of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic came out a few hours before and Vivek Oberoi managed to stun everyone with his stunning transformation. He looked totally unrecognizable in his appearance as Modi, but apparently, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdulla feel Modi had to be satisfied with Vivek and he would have actually preferred Salman Khan for the role. In his Tweet he said:

“Life is unfair Dr Manmohan Singh got someone of the calibre of Anupam Kher. Poor Modi ji has to settle for Vivek Oberoi. Salman Khan hota toh kya maza aata”.

It was Anupam Kher who played the role of Dr. Manmohan Singh in the film The Accidental Prime Minister.

