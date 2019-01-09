Opposition is spreading rumours says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the opposition parties of spreading rumours.

Addressing a rally in Agra after launching Ganga Jal and other development Projects, he said that the opposition is trying to divide the people.

The Prime Minister said that the NDA government wants to ensure that the poor can access all opportunities, adding that this has to be done without causing any harm to any community.

Prime Minister said the Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the 124th Constitution Amendment Bill that provides 10 % reservation in Jobs and educational institution for the economically weaker section of the general category.