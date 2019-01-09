Latest NewsIndia

Prime Minister inaugurates infrastructure projects

Jan 9, 2019, 10:57 pm IST
Prime Minister launched road and underground sewerage system projects developed at a cost of 1,100 crore rupees in Solapur of Maharashtra. At a public rally, Modi also laid the foundation stone for an over 1800 crore rupee housing project of 30,000 units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. It will benefit the homeless poor like rag pickers, rickshaw pullers, textile and beedi workers.

PM Modi commissioned the four-laned over 98 km Solapur- Tuljapur-Osmanabad section on NH-52. The toll road project will improve connectivity between Solapur and the Marathwada region.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present on this occasion.

