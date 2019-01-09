Latest NewsAutomobile

Suzuki set to launch Gixxer 250 in India

Jan 9, 2019
Suzuki is set to launch the all-new 250cc Gixxer. While many were expecting the Gixxer 250 street naked to launch early this year, Sources have now confirmed the bike set to launch June 2019.

The Gixxer 250 is expected to carry a bodywork similar to the DR 300 built by Hajou, Suzuki’s Chinese partner. It might also get a digital instrument cluster like the 150cc Gixxer as well as an LED headlamp.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 to rival the simpler Yamaha FZ25 instead of the feature packed and more expensive KTM 250 Duke. To this effect, patent images of Suzuki’s new 250cc showed a fairly basic air- and oil-cooled setup. This will help Suzuki price the upcoming Gixxer competitively.

 

 

