Terrorism spreading like multi-headed monster: Army Chief

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat today said that terrorism is spreading like a ‘multi-headed monster’ and it will stay as long as some nations continued to use it as a state policy.

Speaking at a panel discussion in Delhi, he cautioned that terrorism is becoming a new form of warfare with weaker countries using it as a state policy to put pressure on another country.

“Terrorism is becoming a new form of warfare. A weaker nation is using terrorists as a proxy to put pressure on another nation to come to terms with it,” he said. He also asserted that Pakistan has always kept the Taliban in its backyard and should be concerned about it. On the Afghan peace process, he said there should be negotiations with the Taliban, but without conditions.