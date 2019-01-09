Xolo launches Era 4X in India: Price and Specs

Xolo has launched Era 4X in India .The smartphone comes with all 22 official Indian languages. Also, the Xolo Era 4X comes in two different variants – one with 2GB RAM and running Android 8.1 Oreo, while the other one carries 1GB RAM and runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition).

The Xolo Era 4X price in India has been set at Rs. 4,444 for the 1GB RAM variant that is based on Google’s Android Go programme.

However, the 2GB RAM variant of the Xolo Era 4X comes at Rs. 5,555. Both variants with a single, Gold colour option are exclusively available for purchase through Amazon.in.

Specifications

The dual 4G VoLTE supported, dual-SIM (Nano) Xolo Era 4X runs Android 8.1 Oreo, while the Android Go variant of the Era 4X runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition). Both variants feature a 5.45-inch HD+ display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass protection.

Xolo has provided a 1.5GHz quad-core SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM for the regular Android Oreo variant, while its Android Go model comes with 1GB of RAM. The smartphone also has 16GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card.

For taking pictures and recording videos, the Xolo Era 4X sports an 8-megapixel autofocus camera sensor at the back along with an LED flash. There is also a 5-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chat along with screen and LED flash support. Moreover, the smartphone comes preloaded with a Bokeh Mode.

The Xolo Era 4X has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor, though it comes with a face unlock feature. Besides, the Xolo Era 4X packs a 3,000mAh battery with an AI technology.