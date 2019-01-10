CinemaLatest News

Actor Ajith Kumar’s massive cutout collapses during ‘Paal Abhishekam’, 5 injured : Watch Video

Jan 10, 2019, 06:08 pm IST
Five fans of Thala were injured after a cutout of Ajithkumar fell at a theatre in Thirukovilur, Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred when fans climbed on cutout to do ‘paal abhishekam’ (pouring of milk). All the injured have been admitted to the local hospital for further treatment. The video from the incident spot was shared by new agency ANI.

Ajith’s much-talked-about ‘Viswasam’ and Rajinikanth’s ‘Petta’ has hit the screens today.

Viswasam is produced by Sathya Jyoti Films. Viswasam marks the 4th collaboration of Thala Ajith Kumar and Sivakumar Jayakumar in V-series movies after the huge success of ‘Veeram’, ‘Vedalam’ and ‘Vivegam’.

