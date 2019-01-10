Actor Ajith Kumar’s massive cutout collapses during ‘Paal Abhishekam’, 5 injured : Watch Video

Five fans of Thala were injured after a cutout of Ajithkumar fell at a theatre in Thirukovilur, Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred when fans climbed on cutout to do ‘paal abhishekam’ (pouring of milk). All the injured have been admitted to the local hospital for further treatment. The video from the incident spot was shared by new agency ANI.

#Watch: Five people injured in Thirukovilur, Tamil Nadu after a cut-out of actor #Ajith collapsed during 'paal abhishekam' (pouring of milk on the cut-out). pic.twitter.com/jazc6eWInV — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2019

Ajith’s much-talked-about ‘Viswasam’ and Rajinikanth’s ‘Petta’ has hit the screens today.

Viswasam is produced by Sathya Jyoti Films. Viswasam marks the 4th collaboration of Thala Ajith Kumar and Sivakumar Jayakumar in V-series movies after the huge success of ‘Veeram’, ‘Vedalam’ and ‘Vivegam’.