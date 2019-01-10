BJP open to alliances says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the party is open to alliances. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this while his interaction with the party workers of Tamil Nadu through video conferencing on Thursday.

BJP will favour a coalition government even it gets a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha elections. A strong NDA is an article of faith on BJP, said Modi.

He said former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee has shown a new culture in Indian politics by successfully running a coalition government with regional parties and gave a voice for regional aspirations. He said the BJP would keep its doors open for a coalition with cherished old partners also.

He, however, highlighted that a winning alliance is always an alliance with the people than with political parties.