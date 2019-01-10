Citizenship Amendment Bill aims to confer citizenship on religious minorities: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 aims to confer citizenship on the religious minorities persecuted in their home countries.

The Home Minister said that the Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act of 1955 to make illegal immigrants Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians — from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan eligible for Indian citizenship.

Making a statement in the Rajya Sabha over the security situation in North Eastern states in the wake of the move, he assured that the interests of indigenous people and their cultural identity will be protected and promoted. Singh said the situation in the North East is peaceful today despite reports of sporadic violence yesterday.

He said there are attempts to mislead people on the bill. The Minister assured the House that the government is committed to protecting the interests of the people of North East.