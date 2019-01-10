Expert committee to look at competitive examinations: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has decided to appoint a committee to check the competitive examinations in India. It will help to reduce the complaints associated with the exams. The court suggested the names of former Infosys and ex UIDAI chairman Nandan Nilekani and computer scientist Vijay P Bhatkar to formulate ways to tackle the problem. The complaints are increasing day by day.

Leakage of question papers, irregularities etc can be prevented. A bench of Justices S A Bobde and Deepak Gupta said the committee should formulate ways to ensure free and fair conduct of examinations for government jobs.