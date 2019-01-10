Global Skill Summit: Over one lakh youth to get job

More than one lakh youth got a job in the Global Skill Summit held in Jharkhand. One lakh six thousands jobs appointment letters have been given to the youths at the Global Skill Summit at Ranchi.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Governor Draupadi Murmu are present now in the summit amidst a large number of people. Diplomatic representatives of 17 countries are present at the function besides representative from numerous private companies who have come to offer the jobs.