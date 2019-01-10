GST evasion: Resort MD arrested

In Telangana, Director General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), has arrested the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of a popular resort located on the outskirts of Hyderabad for evasion of GST to a tune of over 13 crore rupees. The resort has been collecting GST from its customers and retaining the same instead of paying it to the Government since July 2017. Moreover, the tax amounts so collected were diverted for private purposes.

The management of the resort has not paid the tax to the government and not filed any statutorily prescribed returns, with an intention to evade GST. The management of the resort has a history of not paying applicable service tax also in the past despite issuing several notices by the Service Tax Department.

The CMD of the resort has been arrested and remanded to the judicial custody till 18th of this month. Five Bank accounts connected to the business operations of the resort have also been provisionally attached.