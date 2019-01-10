Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Hrithik Roshan’s Birthday: ex-wife Sussanne calls him ‘BFF’

Jan 10, 2019, 02:01 am IST
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may have separated after their divorce but the bonding the couple shares hasn’t faded a single bit.

As Hrithik turns a year older, his ex-wife shared an adorable picture with Hrithik and her birthday wish for him.

Hrithik and Sussanne married in 2000 but got separated after 14 years of togetherness. The couple, even after their separation, has made sure to spend time together and are spotted at various dos and events, while also coming together for their kids’ special occasions.

