Latest NewsSportsInternational

ICC offers amnesty for cricketers to report match-fixing approaches

Jan 10, 2019, 11:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

International Cricket Council, announced a 15-day amnesty to participants who have previously failed to report any information concerning corrupt conduct in Sri Lankan cricket. The amnesty, which will run from 16-31 January, will apply to all participants under both the ICC and Sri Lankan Cricket Anti-Corruption codes.

Under these codes, both domestic and international participants are obliged to report, without delay, full details of any approaches, incident or information that they receive to engage in corrupt conduct. Failure to do so is a serious offence and can result in a ban from cricket of up to five years.

Tags

Related Articles

Emirati, double amputee, the first to receive 3D-printed transtibial prosthetic in the UAE

Jun 13, 2018, 08:31 am IST
Baba

Patanjali launches new messaging app to challenge WhatsApp

May 30, 2018, 10:08 pm IST

Artificial Intelligence gone Psycho! Norman shows the threat of biased data feed

Jun 13, 2018, 05:01 pm IST

Padmawat; Owaisi joins anti Padmavat brigades

Jan 19, 2018, 02:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close