Kerala Flood Relief: GST Council gave permission to impose cess

The GST Council gave permission to impose a cess for flood-hit Kerala’s relief. The Council today after discussion decided to give permission to state’s demand.

A cess of 1% can be imposed on goods for two years inside the state only. And the state can decide on which goods this cess should be imposed.

Earlier the state has asked the GST Council to allow to put cess for finding money and resources to rebuild Kerala. The state asked to implement the cess nationwide. But the Council rejected this and allowed to impose on the state only.