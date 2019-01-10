KeralaLatest News

Kerala Flood Relief: GST Council gave permission to impose cess

Jan 10, 2019, 04:12 pm IST
Less than a minute
KERALA FLOOD

The GST Council gave permission to impose a cess for flood-hit Kerala’s relief. The Council today after discussion decided to give permission to state’s demand.

A cess of 1% can be imposed on goods for two years inside the state only. And the state can decide on which goods this cess should be imposed.

Earlier the state has asked the GST Council to allow to put cess for finding money and resources to rebuild Kerala. The state asked to implement the cess nationwide. But the Council rejected this and allowed to impose on the state only.

Tags

Related Articles

Salman Khan turns 53, his mother tells him to get a ‘Six-Pack’ body

Dec 27, 2018, 05:17 pm IST

Now users can play YouTube videos within watsapp chats.

Nov 29, 2017, 08:49 am IST

Abhimanyu Murder Case: Campus Front State Leader Arrested From Bengaluru

Jul 26, 2018, 12:27 pm IST

‘MLA’ Dhinakaran to take charge today

Dec 29, 2017, 07:16 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close