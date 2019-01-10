More TMC leaders to join BJP ahead of elections

Two Lok Sabha MPs of the Trinamool Congress were expelled from the party on Wednesday for inching closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party. One of them has already joined the saffron party while the other is yet to take a call.

Soumitra Khan was the president of the youth organisation of the Trinamool Congress. He is an MP from Bishnupur in western part of the state where BJP has made massive gains since last year.

Khan on Wednesday joined the BJP in Delhi in the presence of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP’s West Bengal election-in-charge Mukul Roy.

Roy, a Rajya Sabha MP, said it’s the beginning of the end of Mamata Banerjee. Roy himself was a former TMC leader who had quit to join the saffron party.

“I can say many have lined up to join us. In fact they are in touch with us and waiting for an appropriate moment to take the dive,” said Roy.