Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pray at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple here on January 15, it was announced on Thursday.

Union Minister for State for Tourism K.J. Alphons told the media that Modi will pray at the temple between 7 and 9 p.m.

He will also inaugurate various developmental projects undertaken in the temple complex.

Modi is arriving on a day’s visit to Kerala on January 15 when he will also inaugurate the new Kollam bypass.