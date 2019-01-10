Police Refuses to Book K.S.T.A Leader on Charges of Beating Principal

Kannur: K V, Neena, principal of Central Poyiloor L.P School at Panoor, Kannur has come up with a complaint that she was beaten by T.P Pavithran, a CPI(M) leader. She alleged that Police has refused to take a case against him.

In the complaint submitted to the police officer, Neena says that Pavithran, a teacher and a member of KSTA has been torturing him physically and mentally for years. The complaint further says that T.P Pavithran, on January 13 beat her with an iron rod in the kitchen.

Neena, who was injured in the attack had sought treatment in a hospital and subsequently filed a complaint. But instead of arresting the accused, CPI(M) leaders interfered to settle the issue. There are unconfirmed reports that even the Sub Inspector in the concerned area was a part of this plot.

Neena is planning to stage a strike in front of collectorate, protesting against the lack of action from the authorities.