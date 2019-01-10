Latest NewsInternational

Police searching a man who spent three hours licking a doorbell

Jan 10, 2019, 03:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

The police in California is searching for a man who licking a stranger’s doorbell for three hours. The security footage, recorded on a doorbell cam, clearly shows a man trespassing outside of a family home before he begins licking the doorbell. Police identified his name as Roberto Daniel Arroyo who is 33 years old.

As well as licking the doorbell, he was also filmed relieving himself and moving an extension cord around the garden. The property belongs to a Dungan family. At the time of the incident, the parents were out of home and only the children were inside the home. The complaint was given after checking the security system. She also added that he did not made any harm anybody and did not break anything. However, she said that there is a lack in security system.

Tags

Related Articles

Tracking chips will be installed in vehicles for the Amarnath Yatra: Police

Jun 22, 2018, 10:15 pm IST
congress-raises-serious-allegations-bjp-government-regarding-mosul-incident

Congress raises serious allegations against BJP government regarding Mosul incident

Mar 20, 2018, 07:00 pm IST

Woman’s Fingers Paralysed After Non Stop Usage of Mobile Phone

Oct 23, 2018, 10:48 pm IST

Strengthen India-China ties through films: Dangal star

Jan 24, 2018, 12:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close