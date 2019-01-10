Police searching a man who spent three hours licking a doorbell

The police in California is searching for a man who licking a stranger’s doorbell for three hours. The security footage, recorded on a doorbell cam, clearly shows a man trespassing outside of a family home before he begins licking the doorbell. Police identified his name as Roberto Daniel Arroyo who is 33 years old.

As well as licking the doorbell, he was also filmed relieving himself and moving an extension cord around the garden. The property belongs to a Dungan family. At the time of the incident, the parents were out of home and only the children were inside the home. The complaint was given after checking the security system. She also added that he did not made any harm anybody and did not break anything. However, she said that there is a lack in security system.