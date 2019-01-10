Latest NewsIndia

Prime Accused in Bulandshahr violence Arrested

Jan 10, 2019, 01:55 pm IST
One of the prime accused in Bulandshahr violence got arrested by Uttar Pradesh police.

The accused is Shikhar Agarwal, a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member. He is the president of BJP’s youth wing in Syana. Subodh Kumar Singh, the Police Inspector, and a Civilian Sumit Kumar were killed in mob violence on December 3.

Shikhar was arrested on Thursday from Hapur and was taken to Syana Kotwali for further interrogation. “He would be presented before the court after interrogation”, said Atul Kumar Srivastava, Superintendent of Police.

