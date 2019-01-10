Latest NewsIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Malaysian MP

Jan 10, 2019, 09:43 pm IST
Member of the Malaysian Parliament and Leader of the Party Keadilan Rakyar Party of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Ibrahim was accompanied by two Members of the Malaysian Parliament, Kesavan Subramanian and Santhara Kumar Ramanaidu. The Prime Minister congratulated Ibrahim on his recent election as President of the PKR Party.

The Prime Minister fondly recalled their last meeting in Malaysia in May last year. The Prime Minister also conveyed his warm regards to Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia. The two leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global matters of mutual interest.

