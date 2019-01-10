Latest NewsIndia

Ram Mandir Rumble: Here is What Supreme Court Said

Jan 10, 2019, 11:11 am IST
It is looking increasingly less likely that Ayodhya case will have a settlement before the Lok Sabha elections as the Ayodhya case in the Supreme Court was adjourned again today after the exit of one of the five judges in the constitution bench.

It was Justice UU Lalit who recused himself saying he had been a lawyer in a related case.

The Supreme Court will consider the case on January 29 again. The bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will then decide on a schedule and the frequency of hearings in the case.

