Latest NewsIndia

Randeep Surjewala Congress’s candidate for bypoll

Jan 10, 2019, 01:46 am IST
Less than a minute

The Congress announced that its chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will be the party’s candidate for the by-election to Haryana’s Jind Assembly constituency.

After a round of meetings, chaired by senior Congress leader K.C.Venugopal and attended by top party leaders from Haryana, Rahul Gandhi took a final call on the nominee. Surjewala is a sitting MLA from Haryana’s Kaithal.

The BJP’s nominee for the seat is Krishan Middha, the son of late Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Hari Chand Middha.

Tags

Related Articles

lynching

Another Lynching, But this time for a Reason You Would Never Imagine

Jul 12, 2018, 03:19 pm IST

India and Canada to jointly release Diwali-themed stamps

Aug 30, 2017, 04:42 pm IST

Delhi metros get costlier from today, citizens cringe at the rising costs

Oct 10, 2017, 11:03 am IST

Not giving money to buy alcohol: Son sets mother on fire

Dec 10, 2018, 03:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close