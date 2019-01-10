Randeep Surjewala Congress’s candidate for bypoll

The Congress announced that its chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will be the party’s candidate for the by-election to Haryana’s Jind Assembly constituency.

After a round of meetings, chaired by senior Congress leader K.C.Venugopal and attended by top party leaders from Haryana, Rahul Gandhi took a final call on the nominee. Surjewala is a sitting MLA from Haryana’s Kaithal.

The BJP’s nominee for the seat is Krishan Middha, the son of late Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Hari Chand Middha.