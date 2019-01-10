KeralaLatest News

Ranji Trophy: Kerala Fighting for a Spot in Quarter Final

Jan 10, 2019, 11:53 am IST
Less than a minute

Kerala is fighting for a spot in Quarter Final in the Elite Group B of Ranji Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh.

Kerala has been set a target of 297 runs to win the match and with a day to go, Kerala is at 110 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. A set Vinoo Manohar and Sachin Baby are at the crease.

Kerala had made some experiments in the batting order letting Vinoop Manoharan and Sijomon Joseph to the crease early and to an extent the move did work.

Vidarbha and Karnataka have already qualified from the group and there are three more slots to be filled.

Yesterday Himachal had scored at a rate of over 5 runs, so It is clear that there is no devil in the wicket. Kerala will take heart from the fact that batsmen like Jagadeesh, Samson, Azharudeen etc are waiting in the pavilion and the target is not beyond them. But they will be wary of the fact that the team had many batting collapses in the match.

Tags

Related Articles

13 dead, including the gunman, after California bar shooting

Nov 8, 2018, 06:21 pm IST

Assembly Elections 2018: Rajasthan hangs in balance

Dec 11, 2018, 01:25 pm IST
123

Helicopter crashes into river : 2 Killed, Several injured

Mar 12, 2018, 07:47 am IST

OMG! Oppo is Going to Have a Phone With 10 GB RAM

Jul 27, 2018, 09:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close