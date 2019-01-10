Ranji Trophy: Kerala Fighting for a Spot in Quarter Final

Kerala is fighting for a spot in Quarter Final in the Elite Group B of Ranji Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh.

Kerala has been set a target of 297 runs to win the match and with a day to go, Kerala is at 110 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. A set Vinoo Manohar and Sachin Baby are at the crease.

Kerala had made some experiments in the batting order letting Vinoop Manoharan and Sijomon Joseph to the crease early and to an extent the move did work.

Vidarbha and Karnataka have already qualified from the group and there are three more slots to be filled.

Yesterday Himachal had scored at a rate of over 5 runs, so It is clear that there is no devil in the wicket. Kerala will take heart from the fact that batsmen like Jagadeesh, Samson, Azharudeen etc are waiting in the pavilion and the target is not beyond them. But they will be wary of the fact that the team had many batting collapses in the match.