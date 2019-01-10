Latest NewsTechnology

Your Cat Getting Fat? Get this Treadmill !

Jan 10, 2019, 07:35 am IST
Less than a minute

Why should only humans stay fit? Your cat might be getting fat and wants to stay fit too and now there is a smart way to do it if you are ready to shed some serious money off your pocket.

You can buy a cat treadmill, or maybe spend a lot more on a smart cat treadmill from The Little Cat.

Korean startup Pet Ding’s The Little Cat is an IoT-based exercise machine designed with LED lights to coax your chubby kitty into taking a walk (or run) for better fitness.

Standing almost four feet tall, the “Little Cat” device uses in-built lights to attract a cat onto the wheel. The cat then follows the lights, causing the wheel to spin.

The app-controlled device even lets pet owners spy on their cat’s activity when they’re not home, and give encouragement through recorded voice messages.you can set weight goals or a time each day for the cat to race along the wheel in the hope of slimming it down for beach body season.

The cost of the device is about Rs 1 Lakh.

Tags

Related Articles

Karnataka Assembly elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives an ’F’ in his report card: Rahul Gandhi

May 3, 2018, 11:18 am IST

NorthEastUnited Makes an Incredible Comeback, Beats Chennai 4-3

Oct 18, 2018, 11:51 pm IST

Shashi Kapoor’s Funeral: Stars Pay Tribute to a Legend- see pics

Dec 5, 2017, 03:24 pm IST
indian-army

J&K : Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces

Apr 6, 2018, 06:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close