Your Cat Getting Fat? Get this Treadmill !

Why should only humans stay fit? Your cat might be getting fat and wants to stay fit too and now there is a smart way to do it if you are ready to shed some serious money off your pocket.

You can buy a cat treadmill, or maybe spend a lot more on a smart cat treadmill from The Little Cat.

Korean startup Pet Ding’s The Little Cat is an IoT-based exercise machine designed with LED lights to coax your chubby kitty into taking a walk (or run) for better fitness.

Standing almost four feet tall, the “Little Cat” device uses in-built lights to attract a cat onto the wheel. The cat then follows the lights, causing the wheel to spin.

The app-controlled device even lets pet owners spy on their cat’s activity when they’re not home, and give encouragement through recorded voice messages.you can set weight goals or a time each day for the cat to race along the wheel in the hope of slimming it down for beach body season.

The cost of the device is about Rs 1 Lakh.