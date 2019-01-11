Accidental Prime Minister: Screening halted by Congress workers

The screening of the much-debated film Accidental Prime Minister was stopped at a central Kolkata cinema hall on Friday following protest demonstration by Youth Congress workers. The film was released on Friday.

At around 11.30 am about 50 Youth Congress workers started protesting in front of the Hind Cinema Hall in Central Kolkata. Soon after a police contingent reached the spot and removed the protesters.

“We have cancelled the screening for the noon show due to law and order situation. We are yet to take a call on the other shows,” a Hind Cinema official said.

However, within 15 minutes after the film started the cinema hall authorities stopped the screening. According to moviegoers, they were told by cinema hall authorities that the screening has to be stopped due to security reasons cited by Kolkata Police.

“The protesters were promptly removed by police. I can’t understand what kind of security threat the hall authorities were talking about,” said a moviegoer. The tickets were refunded to the spectators.