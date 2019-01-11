Bavleen kaur takes Jammu and Kashmir to new heights

Budding gymnast Bavleen Kaur from Jammu and Kashmir stole the limelight at the Khelo India Youth Games in Pune after she took home three gold and two silver medals.

Jammu and Kashmir had won six medals till the end of the competition today and of those, five belonged to Bavleen, who turns 16 later this week. Jammu and Kashmir had won six medals till the end of the competition Thursday and off those, five belonged to Bavleen. Bavleen, a trainee of Krupali Patel Singh and S P Singh, says she is at the Games only because of her coaches.

Earlier at the Khelo India School Games 2018, Bavleen had won two gold medals besides silver and bronze. Her consistent performances at the Rhythmic Gymnastics Nationals in 2018 played a vital role in Jammu and Kashmir winning the overall championship at that event.