KeralaLatest News

BJP Leader K Surendran is Upset With this Police Order, Here is Why

Jan 11, 2019, 06:19 am IST
Less than a minute

Kozhikode: Kerala police has taken a stand that they are ready to offer protection to the ‘Thiruvabharana’ Procession and BJP leader K Surendran finds it contempt-worthy. In his Facebook post, he sarcastically noted that “CITU headload workers would assist the procession with the Thiruvabharanam(ornaments of God)”. Here is a translation of his Facebook post:

“Police says the procession with the holy ornaments of God will be done by CITU workers. No Panthalam palace representatives or Guruswamy should be there. Devotees must not assist. There is also a ban on ‘Saranam Vili'(Chanting of Sarana Mantras). Only those people with the ID card given by Police can go along with the procession. The order is from Pathanamthitta SP P Narayanan. It is according to the instruction from the D.G.P. Police assistance for Rehana Fathima and Mary Sweety to malign Sabarimala. No Ayyappa devotee would accept this”

Surendran ends the post by asking is this too mentioned in the Supreme Court verdict. Here is the actual post.

Tags

Related Articles

Is there any relationship between Aamir’s ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ and ‘Pirates of Caribbean’?

May 21, 2017, 01:36 pm IST

Enforcement seized cash and other articles worth over 152 crore

May 5, 2018, 05:59 pm IST

Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to be lower than the previous version

Jul 31, 2018, 07:49 pm IST

Centre should agree for joint parliamentary panel investigation in Rafale deal: Congress

Nov 23, 2018, 07:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close