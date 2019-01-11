KeralaLatest News

“Hundreds of Young Women Went to Sabarimala, Will Protect All Who Come”: M.M Mani

Jan 11, 2019, 07:48 am IST
Kottarakkara: M.M Mani said that about hundreds of young women have gone to Sabarimala and that protection will be arranged for a lot more who would come to vist the hill temple.

“CPI(M) can get about 50000 women into Sabarimala, nobody would stop us. But that is not the job of CPI(M). For those who wish to go to Sabarimala can go. Ayyappan did not appoint the Thanthri at the temple. It was Devaswom board who did it. Devaswom board president says he has a machine to check the age of young women”.

“It is wrong to say that Ayyapans Bhramacharya will be disturbed if young women enters Sabarimala. Thanthri has wife and children. But did something bad happen to Ayyyappa? Not just Ayyappa, but even Malikappuram exist in the temple” he added.

