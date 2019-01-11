Latest NewsIndiaScience

ISRO’s mission on first human space flight is expected to be completed in 2021

Jan 11, 2019, 05:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Chairman of ISRO(Indian Space Research Organisation), K Sivan announced that the mission on first human space flight will be completed by 2021. The mission is ‘Gaganyaan’. The Chairman said that the initial training will be held in India and the advanced training will be in Russia. He added that there will be women astronauts in the team. Rs 10,000 crore has allocated for this mission.

He added that at a cost of about Rs 800 crore, India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 is also planned to be launched by mid-April. If the Gaganyaan is a success, India will acquire the fourth position in this field among the world countries.

Tags

Related Articles

After famous radio jockey filed complaint sex video of famous singer and actress leaked

Jan 5, 2018, 09:46 pm IST

UAE announces expansion of free Wi-Fi internet access sites

Nov 22, 2017, 07:55 pm IST

Raj Thackeray gets bail

Dec 19, 2018, 06:32 pm IST
Exam Warriors

PM Modi’s ‘Exam Warriors’ To Be Released In Urdu By This Bollywood Actor

Sep 12, 2018, 09:51 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close