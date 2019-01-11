‘It is not a political appointment’, Shashi Tharoor on Anil Antony’s appointment

The digital media cell chairman of state Congress Shashi Tharoor has made it clear that the appointment of Anil Antony is not a political one. Shashi Tharoor made it clear that Anil is a well-experienced person in the digital field and he has full confidence in Anil’s talents and capabilities. Tharoor said that Anil has proved his worth in Gujarat and some other assembly elections so the party decided to give him new responsibility in Kerala ahead of the general election.

Tharoor, the sitting Lok Sabha Member from Thiruvananthapuram said that if the party ask him to contest again he will certainly contest. There are many things to do in Thiruvananthapuram, he added.

Anil Antony, son of former union minister and senior Congress leader A.K.Antony has been appointed as the digital media cell convenor by KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran. Anil a technocrat by profession has no earlier political experience. He will monitor the digital media cell of Congress party in Kerala. He will work under Shashi Tharoor MP. Tharoor is the digital media cell chairman of KPCC. Anil’s appointment came immediately after Shashi Tharoor submitted a report regarding strengthening digital interventions. His induction is likely to strengthen the party’s social media interventions.

The decision has aroused criticism and anguish in the party workers and media criticized the decision as an example of nepotism and family politics in Congress. KPCC executive committee member R.S.Arunraj, Youth Congress state secretary Rajeshchandra Das all came forward criticizing the decision.