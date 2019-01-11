Massive Fire Breaks Out at Dubai Warehouse

A massive fire broke out today in a plastic recycling factory warehouse in Jebel in the United Arab Emirates.

The Dubai Media Office posted a video giving an update, showing thick columns of black smoke billowing from the warehouse.

Fire at a plastic recycling factory in Jebel Ali is fully under control with no reported injuries. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 11, 2019

According to the Dubai Media office tweet, the Dubai Civil Defence has been battling a fire that gutted a warehouse. The fire is contained and has not spread to nearby factories. No casualties or injuries have been reported

The Dubai Civil Defence department also said on their official twitter handle that a fire had razed at the warehouse “Just Right” at 9.21am. Teams arrived at the area 10 minutes after the fire began at 9.21 am. The fire began in an area where wood products and cartons are stored.