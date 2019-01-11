Latest Newscelebrities

Nick Jonas shares video of wife Priyanka Chopra swinging on beach : Watch Video

Jan 11, 2019, 08:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

Nick shared an adorable video of Priyanka on social media in which the diva has let her hair loose and is seen having a gala time on the beach.

In the video shared by the 26-year-old singer as his Instagram story, Priyanka is seen having a gala time swinging in a yellow and white bikini. Nick captioned the video with a heart emoticon. The picturesque views in his latest upload will surely make you jealous.

Apart from this, Nick has also shared a photo of himself and his lady love on Instagram with the caption, “Mr. & Mrs. Jonas.” In the snap, while the Right Now hit-maker is seen wearing a mustard colour pantsuit with a white t-shirt and white sneakers, Priyanka is looking gorgeous in a white strapless dress with blue floral prints. Take a look.

Mr. & Mrs. Jonas

