NSS plans to organise spiritual-surgical camps at Kumbh Mela

Jan 11, 2019, 05:30 pm IST
The Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) is setting up a Spiritual-cum-Surgical Camp at Kumbh Mela, scheduled to begin on January 14, an office bearer of the organisation said on Friday.

The NSS is a charitable organisation that runs a “smart village for the differently abled” and a hospital in Udaipur, Rajasthan. “We aim to bring specially-abled people into the mainstream by enabling them physically, mentally, socially and economically,” a statement said.

Preparations are underway for the Kumbh Mela which has been recognized by the Unesco as an “intangible cultural heritage of humanity”. The organisation is also creating a 100-bedded hospital along with an artificial limb development unit. Here, differently-abled individuals will be measured for making customised limbs for them which will then be installed and donated to the beneficiaries.

 

