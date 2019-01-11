KeralaLatest News

Nun Protest: Former SFI leader Sindhu Joy criticizes Sister Lucy Kalappura

Jan 11, 2019, 04:07 pm IST
Former SFI leader Sindhu Joy has come to criticize Sister Lucy Kalappura. Sister Lucy Kalappura who is facing disciplinary actions from the Catholic Church for supporting nun protest against Bishop Franco Mulakkal. Sindhu in her social media handle has raided severe criticism against sister Lucy Kalappura.

sister Lucy Kalappura has been in the front of the ‘Save our Sisters’ protest for arresting Bishop Franco Mulakkal who has allegedly raped a nun. The church authorities have also raised some other allegations like she had bought a car, took a driving licence, spend money for publishing her book, wrote in n non-catholic publications etc against her.

