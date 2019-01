Prime minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on 21st of this month at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The three days long event will attract many eminent persons of Indian origin from the world over. Speaking to media in New Delhi, Minister of state in External Affairs General V K Singh today said the first day of the Divas will be dedicated to the youth. General Singh said there will be seven sessions in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas programme.