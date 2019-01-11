Sabarimala SC Review : National Ayyappa Devotees’ Association seeks Live-Telecast

The National Ayyappa Devotees’ Association (NADA) has filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking video-recording and live-telecast of proceedings of review petitions challenging the court’s verdict allowing entry of all women into the Sabarimala Temple.

A Constitution bench will be hearing the review petitions on 22 January.

Traditionally, girls and women in the menstruating age group of 10-50 years were barred from offering prayers at the temple, the presiding deity of which is ‘Naishtika Brahmachari’ (perennial celibate). Kerala is witnessing a series of violent protest against the top court’s verdict to allow the entry of women of all ages into the holy shrine.