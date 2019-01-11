Latest NewsIndia

Saradha scam : CBI files chargesheet against P Chidambaram’s wife

Jan 11, 2019, 06:11 pm IST
The CBI has filed chargesheet against P Chidambaram’s wife Nalini Chidambaram in a court in Kolkata in connection with Saradha scam.

Charges against Nalini Chidambaram are entering a criminal conspiracy with Sudipto Sen, proprietor of Saradha group of companies and other accused of the offence of cheating and misappropriation of funds of Saradha group of companies.

The CBI had set up a special investigation team in 2014 to probe into the Saradha ponzi scam following an order from the Supreme Court.

