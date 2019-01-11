Saudi Arabia issues 2.6 million Umrah visas 

The number of visas issued for pilgrims entering Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah has reached 2.664 million, 2.79 percent up over the corresponding period last year, according to official statistics released by Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Up till now, 2.250 million pilgrims have entered the Kingdom to perform Umrah, a growth of 3.47 percent over the same period last year, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Friday.

Up to 1.9 million pilgrims have already performed Umrah to date and left the kingdom, an increase of 3.05 percent over the same period.