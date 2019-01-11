Study Shows People beyond this Age are more Likely to do this mistake with Fb

A study conducted by the researchers at the New York University and the Princeton University found shows that the people aged above 65 are more likely to share fake news on the social media. Nowadays people use social media irrespective of their age, race, sex, education, and income.

When they share fake news, wrong pieces of information are being shared. It may mislead the people. The researchers checked the links posted/shared on the participants’ timeline against a list of web domains that have historically shared fake news. Only 8.5 percent of Facebook users shared at least one fake news link on their profile, across all ages.

Among older users , 11 percent of people above 65 years of age shared fake news, while only 3 percent of people in the 18-29 age group shared fake news. The study shows that the chance to share fake news is higher among the people above the age of 65 than the other age category.