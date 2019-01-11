Latest NewsIndiaSports

Sydney Cricket Ground honours Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri

Jan 11, 2019, 08:15 pm IST
India Cricket team captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri today received the honorary membership of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) for their contribution to the sport of cricket.

Congratulating India for their Test series win on Australian soil, SCG Chairman Tony Shepherd expressed happiness that the world’s largest cricketing nation India was putting its focus firmly on Test cricket. He said this will reinforce the pre-eminence of Tests in a global cricketing landscape.

The only other international cricketers to be granted the honorary membership of the SCG are Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara of the West Indies.

