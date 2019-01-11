Taliban’s attack on Afghanistan security checkpoints, Heavy Casualties

Kabul: Taliban attacked four Afghan provinces and 32 security officials killed. The latest Taliban attacks came in the northern provinces of Kunduz, Baghlan, Takhar, and Badghis in the west. Both sides in Afghanistan’s 17-year war have kept up attacks this winter, with the Taliban inflicting a heavy toll on government forces, and the U.S. military and their government allies killing Taliban field commanders with air strikes. Peace efforts were made with Taliban but didn’t work.

The officials said that the Taliban also suffered casualties. Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attacks.