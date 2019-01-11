Violence in Harthal: 9193 Out of 10024 Arrested are Sangh Parivar Members, Says C.M to Governor

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan has met Governor P Sadasivam and explained the situation related to the violence that happened in the Harthal organized by Sabarimala Karma samithi.

About 1137 cases were registered in connection with the harthal. Among 10024 accused who have been recognised, about 9193 of them have Sangh Parivar connections, as per the report submitted by the C.M to the Governor. Aftter the meeting, the Governor tweeted:

“In the meeting which lasted half an hour, the Chief Minister assured that stringent action will be initiated against those involved in the violent incidents, irrespective of party affilitation “.

The report submitted by the C.M includes details about the violence that occurred at different places like Pamba, Sannidhanam etc and the attacks faced by the media, police and women.