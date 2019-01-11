WATCH: Rajni Fans married at Petta show premiere

Rajni fans once again proved that they are different. A couple got married in at Woodland theatres in Chennai where the film Petta is being played. Petta is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and it also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Sethupathy and Trisha Krishnan among others.

‘ Thalaiva’ fans often prove their strength. They always celebrated the films and its success. But this time, it was something different. Diehard fans of Rajinikanth got married at Woodland theatres in Chennai among the presence of their family members. They got married in traditional South Indian style and the video is viral now.

Rajnikanth’s Petta is becoming a box office hit.